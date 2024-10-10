Singh also reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the development of Sikkim, highlighting that the BRO had built 10 bridges and six roads in the northeastern state over the past five years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2,236 crore, bringing the total number of BRO projects this year to 111, worth Rs 3,751 crore.

Last year, 125 BRO infrastructure projects were completed at a cost of Rs 3,611 crore. Of the 75 new projects, 19 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 11 in Ladakh, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 9 in Uttarakhand, 6 in Sikkim, 5 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in West Bengal and Rajasthan, and 1 each in Nagaland, Mizoram, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Among the most significant projects is the Kupup-Sherathang Road in Sikkim, which will connect the Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg with the Zuluk Axis, providing the Army with an alternate route for the movement of personnel and machinery.

During the inauguration ceremony, Rajnath Singh commended the BRO's dedication to enhancing connectivity in remote areas, emphasizing the timely completion of roads and bridges. He noted that the BRO had completed 450 infrastructure projects over the last five years, at a cost of over Rs 16,000 crore, and praised the rapid construction of the 75 new projects.

Singh also reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to the development of Sikkim, highlighting that the BRO had built 10 bridges and six roads in the northeastern state over the past five years.