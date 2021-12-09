Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief Parliament on crash of chopper carrying CDS Rawat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief Parliament today (Thursday) on the crash of the military chopper which was carrying Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 other persons.

The Defence Minister visited CDS Rawat's residence in Delhi after the IAF helicopter carrying him along with some senior defence officers crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. CDS Rawat was accompanied by his wife.

Expressing deep anguish over Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, the Defence Minister said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu," Singh tweeted.

"His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country," the defence minister said.

Singh said General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence.

"As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our armed forces," he said.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington," Singh said.