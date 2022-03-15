Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Parliament on accidently-fired missile that landed in Pakistan

Pakistan Army said that an Indian projectile caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile" that landed in Pakistan last week.

On March 11, India said that a missile was accidently fired from a military base. The country expressed regret that it landed in neighbouring country Pakistan on March 9.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was loss of life due to the accidental firing."On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

As mentioned in a statement by the Defence Ministry, the government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the statement said.