Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Parliament on accidently-fired missile that landed in Pakistan

Pakistan Army said that an Indian projectile caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile" that landed in Pakistan last week.

On March 11, India said that a missile was accidently fired from a military base. The country expressed regret that it landed in neighbouring country Pakistan on March 9.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was loss of life due to the accidental firing."On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

As mentioned in a statement by the Defence Ministry, the government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the statement said.

