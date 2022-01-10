Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

On Monday (January 10), India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19. The senior BJP leader and high-ranking member of PM Modi's cabinet confirmed the news on Twitter, adding that he had mild symptoms. Defence Minister Singh is currently under home quarantine. He also urged everyone who had recently come in contact with him to isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," the former Union Home Minister during PM Modi's first tenure tweeted.

On Monday, India witnessed 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in an official letter to all states and UTs today (January 10) that 5-10% of active cases needed hospitalisation in the present surge, so far. However, the health secretary also noted that “the situation is dynamic and evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly.” He advised all states and UTs to keep a watch on the situation of the total number of active cases.