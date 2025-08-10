Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG message to Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India, says, 'Sabke boss toh hum hain...'

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next
INDIA
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has a big message for US President Donald Trump over the recent hike in tariffs on Indian goods entering the States. Here's what Singh said.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, i.e., August 10, took a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump over the recent hike in tariffs on Indian goods entering the States, accusing unnamed global powers of attempting to derail India's economy. Without naming the US President, Singh said, "Some 'boss' is jealous, unable to accept India's growth; trying to disrupt the country’s economy".
“There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They do not like it. ‘Sabke boss toh hum hain’, how is India growing at such a fast pace?” Singh said at a public gathering.
The remarks follow Trump's announcement of an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, taking the total levy to 50 percent. Earlier this week, President Trump signed a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's business with Russia. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent. With the new tariffs, India and Brazil are the countries with the highest levies at 50 percent. The tariffs will take effect 21 days after the executive order is issued. According to the executive order, the White House has stated that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries.
In response, India called the move "unfortunate", terming it as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has declared that the government will take all necessary actions to protect the national interests.
In a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will prioritise its interests and would not make compromises in order to protect its farmers, fishermen, and dairy sector, even if doing so came at a high cost. When US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India for its ongoing purchases of Russian oil, his comments were perceived as a direct response.
Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”