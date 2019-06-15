Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets top Army brass; reviews situation along Pak, China borders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with top brass of the Army and reviewed the overall security challenges facing the country including situation along borders with Pakistan and China, official sources said.

The meeting was attended by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu and all the General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-C).

The security challenges along borders with Pakistan and China were discussed at the meeting, sources said.

According to a defence ministry statement, Singh said, "It is matter of great pride that Indian Army is ready for full spectrum of challenges and it will be ensured that their capabilities keep getting continuously enhanced."

"Jointmanship of the Indian armed forces will be a key area and due endeavours towards the same will be ensured," he added.

Singh said defence ministry will remain fully committed to speedily enhance the capabilities of the armed forces, adding ensuring high morale and motivation of all ranks will be a priority.

The ministry said Singh complimented the Indian Army for ensuring the "highest level" of professionalism and showing continuous readiness against external and internal challenges.