Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo, reviews bilateral ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that there was great potential to further boost defence ties.

"Had productive discussions with the Minister of National Defence of RoK (Republic of Korea), Mr Jeong Kyeong-Doo during a bilateral meeting. The ongoing Defence cooperation engagements have made good progress in recent years. We agreed that there was great potential to further enhance these ties," Singh tweeted.

Had productive discussions with the Minister of National Defence of RoK, Mr Jeong Kyeong-Doo during bilateral meeting. The ongoing Defence cooperation engagements have made good progress in recent years. We agreed that there was great potential to further enhance these ties. pic.twitter.com/eKLY0jlV7x — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2019

Later, the office of the Defence Minister of India posted updates about the meeting on Twitter, stating that the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had official talks with His Excellency Mr Jeong Kyeongdoo, Minister of National Defence of ROK," the tweet said, "During the talks, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation."

Adding, "The Ministers noted the fact that defence cooperation lies at the heart of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and the ROK. They discussed the ongoing cooperation at Service to Service level and prospects for enhanced cooperation between India and Korea defence industries."

They also authorised two MoUs to further defence educational exchanges & extend logistical support to each other’s navies.

"The ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest," the tweet said, "Two MoUs to further defence educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other’s navies were signed. These agreements will help enhance defence cooperation between India-RoK."

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had official talks with His Excellency Mr. Jeong Kyeongdoo, Minister of National Defence of ROK. During the talks, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defence cooperation. pic.twitter.com/0ixZVIDaoy — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 6, 2019

The Ministers noted that defence cooperation lies at the heart of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and the ROK. They discussed the ongoing cooperation at Service to Service level and prospects for enhanced cooperation between India and Korea defence industries. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 6, 2019

The ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. Two MoUs to further defence educational exchanges & extend logistical support to each other’s navies were signed. These agreements will help enhance defence cooperation between India-RoK pic.twitter.com/yCcpKvNrUD — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 6, 2019

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to South Korea since Wednesday with an aim to intensify bilateral defence and security relations.

India is developing strong military hardware cooperation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers (which has roots in South Korea's K-9 Thunder) built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro.

(With agency inputs)