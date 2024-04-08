Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IAS officer who failed in UPSC exam with one mark, later cracked it with AIR...

Meet man, once unable to pay his school fees, now has net worth of Rs 10800 crore, one of…

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to address public rally in Tamil Nadu today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar today

Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals for Marathi new year celebration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Ai imagines Ranbir Kapoor replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Indian cricketers who married more than once

India's UPI vs Pakistan's JazzCash: Which is better and how?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

HomeIndia

India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to address public rally in Tamil Nadu today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address a public rally and hold roadshows today in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, Tenkasi and Nagapattinam.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

article-main
Image: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address a public rally and hold roadshows today in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, Tenkasi and Nagapattinam.

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappali.

Earlier, the Tiruchirappalli Police denied permission for a roadshow planned on Sunday for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in the city.

However, the court gave permission to Nadda for his roadshow. 

Addressing a public meeting at Madurai on Sunday, JP Nadda said that half of the leaders of the INDI alliance are on bail and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail.

"The Congress, the DMK, both are two sides of the same coin. Both are families and corrupt parties. When I talk about DMK, it is a dynastic party. If I talk about Congress, coal scam, 2G scam, all types of scams are there. The INDI alliance is nothing but an alliance of family parties and corrupt parties. Modi ji wants to remove the corruption but the INDI alliance people want to save them. Half of their leaders are on bail and Arvind kejriwal is in jail," he said.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Subhash Chandra Bose was a...': Netaji's kin slams Kangana Ranaut over 'first PM' remark

'Gamechanger': Yuvraj Singh roots for this star player for T20 World Cup 2024, it's not Gill, Jaiswal, Pant

Breaking: Stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur, several injured

Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 announce release window with new poster, excited fans ask, 'what's the date?'

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana date, shubh muhurat, puja timing and rituals of for Kalash Sthapana

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement