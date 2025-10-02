Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issues BIG warning to Pakistan: 'One route to Karachi...'

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
INDIA
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against "any misadventures" and said that one route to Karachi "passes through the creek," referring to the disputed Sir Creek. Singh made the statement as he was speaking to military officials in Bhuj, Gujarat on the occasion of Dussehra. The minister said that Pakistan should remember the lessons of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, adding that the neighbouring country's air defences had been "exposed" during the dayslong conflict in May this year.
Singh said: "During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek." He added: "In retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish." Singh further stated that India has repeatedly attempted to resolve the dispute over Sir Creek through dialogue but "Pakistan's intentions are flawed and unclear."
Singh also said that Operation Sindoor was not aimed at starting a war with Pakistan. "Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues." India had launched the operation to target terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which triggered a dayslong conflict between the neighbouring countries. On Thursday, Singh attended a multi-agency capability exercise and performed Shastra Poojan at the Lakki Nala Military Garrison in Kutch.