Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with troops in Siachen

Headlines

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

Dinesh Karthik departs for Sri Lanka for Asia Cup 2023, See details

Zee Media journalists named in S4M journalism 40 under 40 list for 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Special Session of Parliament: President Droupadi Murmu summons both Houses to meet on September 18

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after Shaheen Afridi bowls to Rohit Sharma in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match goes viral

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

Before Jawan, 9 films where Shah Rukh Khan aced double role

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Watch: Shahid Kapoor lashes out at paparazzi for shouting to pose for them, says 'pagalo ki tarah kyu...'

HomeIndia

India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with troops in Siachen

In a series of tweets, Rajnath lauded the personnel for performing their duty with great courage despite unfavourable terrain

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 04:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In his first visit as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the world's highest battlefield - the Siachen Glacier - where he interacted with Army troops and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty."I salute your spirit, your valour from the bottom of my heart. Jawans and officers in the Armed forces have a sense of pride, that is the strongest sentiment in the heart of any human," Singh said while addressing personnel at the Siachen Base Camp.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath lauded the personnel for performing their duty with great courage despite unfavourable terrain."Visited a forward post and Siachen base camp today and interacted with the Army personnel serving in this region which is also known as the 'the highest battle field in the world'," he wrote."Our soldiers in Siachen are performing their duty with great courage and fortitude even in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain. I salute their vigour and valour," Rajnath added in another tweet.

The Defence Minister praised the troops and said he will send thank you notes to the parents of the personnel deployed in the area."I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the nation by joining the Armed forces. I will personally send a thank you note to them," another tweet from Rajnath read.
"Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in Siachen. More than 1100 soldiers have made supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier. The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice," read another tweet by Singh.

The Defence Minister is accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh and other senior officials from the Defence Ministry.
Rajnath is in Siachen to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan. Later in the day, he will visit Srinagar and meet Indian Army personnel there.

During the day-long visit, the Minister would be briefed about the security situation in the Kashmir valley and the counterinsurgency operations being carried out by the security forces.
After taking over as the Defence Minister on June 1, Rajnath had asked the officers-in-charge of different departments to prepare a detailed presentation for him on the ongoing projects and programmes and brief him on them soon. The officers have also been asked to complete the projects in a time-bound manner to move effectively towards modernising the armed forces. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Mukesh Ambani lowest-paid in RIL; Nita Ambani, highest-paid cousin's salaries are...

Internet's cutest viral video: Baby elephant's cute trunk exploration will make your day, watch

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158, check latest rates of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and other states

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for much-awaited clash

Is Jawan trailer's viral 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle' line Shah Rukh Khan's message to 'haters'? Fans think so

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE