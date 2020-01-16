Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off 51st K9 VAJRA-T gun from L&T Armoured Systems Complex in Gujarat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off 51st K9 VAJRA-T gun, a combat vehicle equipped for modern warfare, from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Armoured System Complex at Hazira in Gujarat on Thursday.

Rajnath Singh stated that K9 VAJRA-T gun is the best example for ‘Make in India’ initiative. “I have been told that more than 75% of K9 Vajra has been manufactured in India," Singh said.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Singh urged for active participation of the private sector in defence manufacturing. While he acknowledged the contribution of the private industry in defence production, Singh stressed that a lot more needs to be done to make India a global defence manufacturing hub.

L&T Group Chairman Shri AM Naik and officials of L&T and Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.

“Our Government is open to new ideas and is determined to use the energy, entrepreneurship spirit and enterprise of the private industry in the defence sector,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister also listed out various reforms introduced by the government under the ‘Make in India’ initiative to achieve "$26 billion defence industry by 2025" and provide "employment to 2-3 million people".

“We wish to create an ecosystem that provides a platform to both public sector and private sector to work together and contribute to nation-building through their strengths and experiences,” he added.

Praising the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Armoured System Complex, he said that the facility is an example of "Naye Bharat ki Nayi Soch."

"Over 5,000 people have got direct employment and more than 12,500 indirect employment through this complex," a press release by Ministry of Defence stated.

Singh congratulated L&T for delivering 51 of the 100 orders it received for K9 Vajra ahead of schedule.

L&T Defence is currently executing the ‘K9 VAJRA-T’ Tracked, Self-Propelled Howitzer Guns program - the contract awarded to the company by Ministry of Defence through global competitive bidding, the ministry said in a press release.