Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow on Saturday, said BrahMos is not just a missile but a symbol of the growing indigenous capabilities of the nation.

The Defence Minister, who jointly flagged off BrahMos missiles with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the BrahMos team has signed contracts worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore with two countries within just one month.

"In the coming years, we will see experts from other countries flock to Lucknow, making it a knowledge hub and a leader in defence technology... The turnover of BrahMos' Lucknow unit will be around Rs 3,000 crore from the next financial year... GST collection will be Rs 5,00 crore per year," he said.

Rajnath Singh lauded Yogi Adityanath over the manner in which he has handled law and order situation in the state and his support for the BrahMos project.

"Uttar Pradesh was once known for its 'gunda raj' and deteriorating law and order. People lived in fear. Investors were reluctant to come here. But today's Uttar Pradesh has transformed under the leadership of our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath... The way he has handled the state's law and order is exemplary in itself," he said.

"This is not only a symbol of the power of BrahMos and our armed forces, but also a message that Uttar Pradesh is ready to handle any challenge... I cannot praise the wholehearted support of Yogi Adityanath in setting up this facility (BrahMos Lucknow Unit). I never had to worry about any shortage of anything," he added.

Rajnath Singh said that the four BrahMos missiles were delivered on Dhanteras.

"Today, we're celebrating Dhanteras, and on this auspicious day, four BrahMos missiles were delivered. The government is also receiving a substantial GST from this. Yogi ji has ensured that this work benefits the Uttar Pradesh government as well... Today, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi have showered not only on our security but also on our economy," he said.

"With the taxes collected from the production of just one missile, the government could build numerous schools, expand hospitals, and implement schemes that directly improve the lives of the common man," he added.

Rajnath Singh also recalled Operation Sindoor in which BrahMos missiles played a crucial role.

"What happened in Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. But that trailer itself made Pakistan realise that if India could give birth to Pakistan, then I need not say anything further about what else it could do," he said.

The BrahMos facility stands as one of the most significant projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. It carries out the complete process of assembly, integration, and testing to the highest technical standards. With the dispatch of its first missile consignment, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key partner in the national 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. The Lucknow unit is the first in the corridor to manage the entire manufacturing and testing process indigenously, reinforcing both strategic autonomy and industrial growth.

