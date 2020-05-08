Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved a proposal for abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service (MES).

The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Committee of Experts, headed by Lt General Shekatkar. The committee had recommended this measure in order to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the Armed Forces.

“One of the recommendations made by the Committee was to restructure the civilian workforce in a manner that the work of MES could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other works could be outsourced,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“In line with the recommendations made by the Committee, based on the proposal of E-in-C, MES, the proposal of abolition of 9,304 posts in MES out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the Basic and Industrial staff has been approved by Defence Ministry,” It added.

The decision was made in order to make the MES an effective organisation with a leaner workforce, well equipped to handle complex issues in the emerging scenario.