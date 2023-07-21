Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

Headlines

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Noida news: Flood alert issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 200 evacuated from Hindon banks

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Meet Anurag Makade, hired for record-breaking salary by US company, not from IIT, IIM or NIT, his package is…

Manipur violence: DCW chief Swati Maliwal to visit state despite being denied permission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Noida news: Flood alert issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 200 evacuated from Hindon banks

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

HomeIndia

India

Defamation case: SC issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's appeal against HC verdict

The apex court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the high court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra issued notices to Purnesh Modi, who had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, and the Gujarat government on Gandhi's appeal.

"The limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be stayed," the bench observed.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, said the Congress leader has suffered for 111 days, lost one Parliament session and is about to lose another session.

The apex court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

In his appeal filed on July 15, Gandhi has said that if the July 7 judgment is not stayed, it would lead to throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement.

The Congress leader was disqualified as a Member of Parliament on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment on charges of criminal defamation for comments he made about the Modi surname.

A stay on Gandhi's conviction could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP but he failed to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result to be announced on this date at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Should you exercise during periods? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE