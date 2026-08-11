As Higher Education Secretary, Mukerjee will oversee higher education policy, including universities, technical education institutions and the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee Appointed Higher Education Secretary: Who is she and why was Naresh Gangwar replaced? (source: Instagram @Dpt of Youth Affairs)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Senior IAS officer Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The appointment came just days after another officer, Naresh Pal Gangwar, was named to the post, against the backdrop of the NEET UG paper leak controversy. Her appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in a late-night order issued by the government on Monday, cited by PTI.

Who is Deepti Gaur Mukerjee?

Deepti Gar Mukerjee succeeds Vineet Joshi, who has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj. She served as Corporate Affairs Secretary from August 16, 2024, overseeing corporate governance, company law and related regulatory policies.

She is a member of the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). She also serves as the Chairperson of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA).

Born on February 3, 1969, in Uttar Pradesh, Mukerjee is a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. She holds a Master's degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and an MSc in Public Management and Governance from the London School of Economics (LSE). During her career with the Madhya Pradesh government, she served as Principal Secretary in departments including Personnel, General Administration, and Sports and Youth Welfare. At the national level, she served as CEO of the National Health Authority, where she was involved in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. She also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As Higher Education Secretary, Mukerjee will oversee higher education policy, including universities, technical education institutions and the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Why was Naresh Pal Gangwar replaced?

Gangwar, who was serving as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was first named to head higher education. However, his appointment drew immediate scrutiny on social media over a subsidy received by his family.

According to TNN reports, his mother, wife and son had collectively received more than Rs 1 crore under a National Horticulture Board scheme for commercial cucumber farming. The subsidy scheme, run by the Agriculture Ministry, is intended to support farmers taking up commercial horticulture. Reports said the final instalment of the subsidy was released after Gangwar became Animal Husbandry Secretary, a government post within the same broader administrative setup.

The issue drew criticism from opposition leaders despite Gangwar denying any wrongdoing. He said there was no violation of service rules and argued that his mother and son do not fall under the definition of dependent family members under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.