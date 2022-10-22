Search icon
Deepotsav: 18 lakh diyas to adorn Ayodhya, 25 Ramlilas to be staged; laser show at Ram Ki Paidi

At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a "pushpak vimana".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Ayodhya Ram Temple (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the sixth edition of the Deepotsav. The event will include 18 lakh earthen lamps, fireworks, a laser show and Ramlila. performances. Nearly 22,000 volunteers will light the diyas at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu river. Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet.

At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a "pushpak vimana". Aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed.

On October 23, Lord Ram will wear a red-pink dress as the colour is considered to be auspicious on Sunday.

Many other dresses have been stitched for Lord Ram and his brothers.

Ramlila will be staged at 25 places in Ayodhya.

Many private organizations will also light lamps to mark the festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to perform a "puja" at the Ram temple.

Modi will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

Around 6.30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

With inputs from PTI

