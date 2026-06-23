‘Deeply saddened’: S Jaishankar after 12 Indians die in Qatar Ras Laffan blast

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed condolences as twelve Indian nationals died in the Ras Laffan Industrial City explosion in Qatar.

Twelve Indian nationals have passed away in the Ras Laffan incident in Qatar, confirmed the Embassy of India in Doha, citing Qatari authorities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Embassy is in touch with families of those affected and conveyed condolences.

Ras Laffan blast: 12 Indians killed, S Jaishankar pays condolences

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. As further details emerge, our Embassy continues to be in touch with Qatari authorities and is reaching out to render assistance to the families of Indian nationals affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.



As further details emerge, our Embassy continues to be in touch with Qatari authorities, and is reaching out to render assistance to the… https://t.co/tHifrYGvPT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 22, 2026

Qatar's Ras Laffan blast

A blast and fire at QatarEnergy’s Barzan gas facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City killed 13 people and injured 66. QatarEnergy confirmed it was an operational accident, not sabotage, and happened 2 days after the plant restarted following maintenance since Dec 2025. Fire was contained by QatarEnergy and Civil Defence teams.

Embassy of India in Doha confirmed 12 Indian nationals died, citing Qatari authorities. Injured Indians are in stable condition and getting medical treatment. QatarEnergy said the 13 deceased were Indian and Pakistani nationals. The 66 injured include citizens of Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal. None of the injured is in a life-threatening condition.