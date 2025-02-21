Following the death of a 20-year-old Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the safety and well-being of all international students.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of the Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and convey our heartfelt condolences. The Government of India accords high priority to the safety, security, and well-being of all international students in the country. The MEA has been in constant touch with the Odisha government and KIIT authorities since the matter and this situation came to light," Jaiswal said while addressing a media briefing in Delhi.

The MEA spokesperson added, "We have also maintained close contact with the Nepalese authorities. We have taken several steps with the Odisha government along with the KIIT institutions. The Odisha government has made several arrests of the accused. Cases have been filed. The government of Odisha has also made a high-level fact-finding committee with which appropriate legal and administrative action will be taken going forward."

"The Orisha government is also taking steps to facilitate the return of Nepali students and ensure their safety, security and participation in academic activities," he said. He further said that the Odisha police and local police in Bhubaneswar have also established a 24/7 number for Nepali students.

"We remain in regular contact with the Nepalese authority as well as the Odisha government to ensure real-time coordination," Jaiswal said.

"Nepali students studying in India form an important facet of the enduring People to People ties, links that we share with Nepal. The Government of India will take all necessary actions and steps to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Nepali students in India," he concluded.

The third-year B.Tech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepali students staged a protest, alleging that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints.

An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody the same day, according to a press statement by the Police Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

