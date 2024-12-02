The comments came hours after thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission in the capital city of Tripura.

India on Monday described as "deeply regrettable" an incident of breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala and said consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came hours after thousands of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission in the capital city of Tripura protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on minorities in that country.

Over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, triggering concerns among those present at the complex. "The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable," the MEA said.

It said the government is taking action to step up security for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and other missions of the country in India. "Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances," the MEA said in a statement.

"The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their deputy/assistant high commissions in the country," it said. India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

New Delhi also hoped that the case relating to Das, arrested on a charge of sedition, will be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner. The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the stepping down of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)