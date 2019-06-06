Deeply pained by demise of Rajyogini Sarla Didi of Brahma Kumaris: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed his condolence on the demise of Rajyogini Sarla Didi associated with Brahma Kumaris.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter and said, "Deeply pained by the demise of Rajyogini Sarla Didi Ji, associated with the Brahma Kumaris family. She embodied hardwork, service and compassion. I am fortunate to have always received her good wishes. My thoughts are with @brahmakumarisHQ family and her followers. Om Shanti."

Brahma Kumaris is a spiritual center with its headquarters situated in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The organisation is associated with the United Nation and works towards spreading teaching on humanity and taking the life spiritual way.

As part of Brahma Kumaris teachings, it puts focus on leading a simple life, being honest and believe that Lord Shiva is the supreme God.

Brahma Kumaris also focuses on living your life with the infusion of Yoga, and how it can help in improving one's life.