A man identifying himself as Aftab has apologised after a video showed him allegedly asking Thai-French YouTuber JustKeth for a kiss during her nighttime livestream in Udaipur.

The apology follows an incident captured during JustKeth's nighttime livestream in Udaipur. (Image credit: Twitter)

A man accused of harassing Thai-French YouTuber and livestreamer JustKeth in Udaipur has come forward with an apology after the incident triggered criticism on social media.

Identifying himself as Aftab, the man admitted that he had behaved wrongly and said he was deeply ashamed of his actions. He also urged people to respect women and visitors who come to the country.

In an apology video circulating online, Aftab claimed that a case had been registered against him at Surajpole police station and that he had been arrested. He was seen holding his ears while apologising and promising not to repeat his behaviour.

“My name is Aftab, my father's name is Abrar Khan, and I am a resident of Kali Murti, Patan tehsil. A few months ago, I made a mistake, over which Surajpole police station registered a case and arrested me. I am deeply ashamed of the mistake I have made. We should respect guests who come from outside and women,” he said.

He further appealed to people not to behave similarly and repeated that he regretted his actions.

Man allegedly asked JustKeth for a kiss instead of a selfie

The apology follows an incident captured during JustKeth's nighttime livestream in Udaipur. The content creator was streaming outdoors and interacting with viewers when Aftab allegedly approached her. Instead of asking for a photograph or selfie, he reportedly asked her to kiss him on the lips.

The request left JustKeth visibly uncomfortable. She can be heard refusing during the livestream.

Video spreads across social media

The interaction was recorded during the livestream and later shared by JustKeth on her social media accounts, including Instagram and YouTube. The clip quickly gained attention, with several users criticising the man's behaviour and raising concerns about the safety and treatment of women, particularly foreign tourists travelling alone.

Aftab's apology has since circulated online, bringing the incident back into focus.