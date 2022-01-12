Deepak Tyagi to Yati Narsinghanand: How a Meerut engineer kicked up a political storm

The writing was on the wall. Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, a priest from Ghaziabad who has been openly communal in his public statements targeting a particular community was inducted as a 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Juna Akhara some months back. The dangerous precedent set during Haridwar Dharam Sansad was an extension of that.

His surprise elevation came barely a week after he accused a 10-year old boy from the community, who had wandered into the compound of the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad as been sent for a recce of the premises. Police later clarified that the boy lost his way while heading for a health centre.

His hate doesn't end here. The Dasna Devi temple, of which Yati Narsinghanand is the head priest has a banner at the gate prohibiting entry of Muslims. In March 2021, a boy from the same community was thrashed by one of his disciples, Sevak Shringi Nandan Yadav for entering the temple premises to drink water.

Who is Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the 53-year-old has been at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad since 2007. He is now the head priest.

Last year he was inducted as a 'Mahamandaleshwar' of the Juna Akhara, the largest recognised sect of Hindu seers in the country.

The Meerut-born priest was known as Deepak Tyagi before he took 'sanyas' and renamed himself Deependra Narayan Singh.

But not long after, he took the name of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and since then has been known by this name in the religious circle.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati studied at Chaudhary Tara Chand inter college in Hapur before leaving for Moscow as claimed by him.

He claims that he went to Russia to complete a master's degree from what was then called Moscow Institute of Chemical Machine Building.

He worked as an engineer and also as a marketer at various companies in Russia and the United Kingdom for over nine years.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati claims to have returned to India in 1997 and taught mathematics to Class 11 and 12 students.