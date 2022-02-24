Deepak Pandit, 'White Singham' of IRS, receives Maharashtra Gaurav Award from Governor Koshyari

Amongst the list of prestigious award ceremonies, the Mid Day Maharashtra Gaurav Award makes its debut this year on the 9th of February. In the presence of Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, honored former Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai customs and GST, Shri Deepak Pandit at the Raj Bhavan, for his fearless achievements in his field. Deepak Pandit has been fondly known as the White Singham of the Mumbai Customs these days, a term coined in the light of his brave, righteous and no-non-sense attitude towards his work.

Contributions in the fields of business, entrepreneurship and development are recognized and honored in the MidDay Maharashtra Gaurav award. A Special Felicitation Ceremony, this award also aims at motivating others to walk on the path of progress, honesty and development. Mr. Pandit, who has also been a former J&K Ranji trophy player, has achieved accolades as a stouthearted officer. His achievements were taken into cognizance for this event and, thereby, honored.

When asked about his feeling on receiving this award, the stalwart of Mumbai Customs said, "Besides being awarded at the hands of the honorable Governor, I am even more elated to be one of the awardees in the debut year of this event. I will always cherish this moment, and I believe that such events will motivate other officers in the department and beyond towards working diligently and with honesty." When asked about his approach at work, Mr. Pandit said, "I have strongly believed in the idea of the nation first. As an officer, I constantly believe that if I can make any difference in the department and positively impact the nation's economy, I will be able to live with pride and sleep peacefully. Our honorable PM rightly said, naa khaaunga, naa khaane dunga, and I deeply resonated with his words."

From being a cricketer to going through a complete spiritual turnaround to becoming the stalwart of the department, Mr. Pandit has lived many lives in one. Hence, authors Sheetal Bhan and Aamir Bengali collaborated to write a biography on the aforementioned officer's life. The book, titled White - The Man Beyond The Uniform, was announced through a trailer created by Wild Buffaloes Entertainment and directed by the company's founder, Divyansh Pandit. The book is underway and shall hit the stores soon.

(Sponsored Feature)