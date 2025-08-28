Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana launched in Haryana: Women to get Rs...; check eligibility, other key details HERE

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the launch of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana, a scheme designed to provide social security and respect to women in the state. The scheme will be launched on September 25. What is the eligibility criteria?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the launch of the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana, a scheme designed to provide social security and respect to women in the state. The scheme will be launched on September 25, 2025, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,100.

"On September 25, 2025, all our sisters who are 13 years of age or above will get the benefit of this scheme. Both married and unmarried women will benefit from this. In the first phase, we have included those families whose family income is less than one lakh rupees. In the coming time, other income groups will also be included in this scheme in a phased manner," CM Saini said while addressing the cabinet briefing. CM Saini also said that to avail the benefits of the scheme, it will be necessary for the unmarried applicant or the husband of the married applicant to be a resident of Haryana for the last 15 years.

What is the eligibility criteria?

  • Women aged 23 years and above, belonging to the families with an annual income below Rs 1 lakh will be eligible. 
  • However, there is a condition, the applicant or their spouse must have been a resident of Haryana for the past 15 years.
  • There is no limit to the number of women from a single family who can benefit from the scheme. If three women in a family are eligible, all three will receive the benefit. 
  • Women who are already receiving pensions or financial assistance under other government schemes will not be eligible for the additional Rs 2,100, unless the amount is less than Rs 2,100.
  • Women suffering from Stage 3 or 4 cancer, rare diseases, hemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease will be eligible for the scheme.

