'Dedication, discretion and personal care': Sonia Gandhi writes to SPG chief, thanks him for security to family

A day after the Centre decided to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) security to the Gandhi family, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to the elite force's chief, thanking him for the "unfailing high professionalism, dedication to duty and sincerity" with which the agency protected them for years.

The letter from the Congress chief comes after the Narendra Modi government decided to withdraw the SPG cover given to the members of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka.

"Ever since our security was put in the hands of the SPG, my family and I have felt a great sense of reassurance and confidence that we are in the best possible hands. Every day, for the last 28 years, we have experienced the unfailing high professionalism, dedication to duty and sincerity with which the SPG protect us," Sonia wrote in his letter to SPG chief Arun Sinha.

The SPG is an outstanding force, its members imbued with courage and patriotism in every task they are given, she added.

Message from Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi to SPG forces. pic.twitter.com/OaWa936LW1 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 9, 2019

"On behalf of my whole family, I would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the SPG for looking after our security and wellbeing with such dedication, discretion and personal care," she said in the letter.

The letter from the interim Congress chief comes a day after the Narendra Modi-led government decided to withdraw the SPG cover given to Sonia and her children - Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Gandhi family had been provided SPG cover following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had also thanked the "brothers & sisters in the SPG" for the security provided by the agency to the family.

"A big thank you to all my brothers & sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me & my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support & for a journey filled with affection & learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future," the Congress MP had said.

Sources on Friday said the central government decided to revoke the SPG security protection given to members of the Gandhi family.

The decision was taken after a top-level meeting at the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, sources said, adding that the security of the Gandhi family will not be compromised upon and they will now be given Z+ security cover, provided by the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF).

According to the government officials, the decision to withdraw SPG security, the country's highest grade of protection, was taken after a review involving the Cabinet Secretariat and the Ministry of Home Affairs with inputs from various intelligence agencies.

In the wake of the latest decision, the top security cover will now be given only to the Prime Minister. The 'Z plus' security means the Gandhis will be guarded by around 100 CRPF personnel.

According to procedures laid down by the SPG Act, 1988, the Gandhis' SPG security cover was renewed annually after a review of threats faced by them.

The SPG was set up in 1985 after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. In August, the Centre had also withdrawn SPG protection given to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur and they were accorded 'Z plus' security of CRPF.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be the sole protectee of the elite SPG commandos.