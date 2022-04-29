‘Dedicating my last years to health’: Ratan Tata at Assam cancer hospital inauguration

File photo

Top Indian industrialist and Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone for several cancer hospitals in Assam. Tata said at the inauguration that he will be “dedicating his last years to health.”

While speaking at the inauguration of seven cancer centres in Assam, Ratan Tata said that a network of 17 cancer care centres in Assam will make treatment accessible to all as it is not a "rich man's disease".

Further, he said that these facilities will help Assam be recognized as a state equipped to provide world-class cancer treatment. The industrialist also applauded the government for making these cancer treatment centres a reality in Assam.

While speaking at the event, Tata said, “Today is an important day in the history of Assam. Higher-level healthcare facility for cancer treatment which was earlier not available in the state is being brought here. Cancer is not a rich man's disease.”

He further added, “Assam can now say that even a small state of India has been equipped with world-class cancer treatment facilities.”

Seven cancer care centres were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion, while he also laid the foundation for seven more during the programme.

These centres are being developed by Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts. Another three hospitals under the network will be opened later this year.

The industrialist further said that the network of cancer care centres was a culmination of many months of hard work and praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his foresightedness. He also appreciated the Centre's role in making the treatment centres a reality.

As stated by news agency PTI, there is a high prevalence of cancer in Assam mainly due to the consumption of smoked meat, tobacco and 'Tamul' (areca nuts).

(With PTI inputs)

