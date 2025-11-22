'Dedicated, exceptional': IAF pays tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal who died in Tejas crash

Wing Commander Syal was piloting the indigenously-made Tejas aircraft during an aerobatic display at the high-profile exhibition when the crash occurred. The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday paid rich tributes to Wing Commander Namansh Syal who died in a fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show a day before. Wing Commander Syal was piloting the indigenously-made Tejas aircraft during an aerobatic display at the high-profile exhibition when the crash occurred. The IAF has constituted a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

In a post on the social media platform X, the IAF said it "deeply mourns the tragic loss" of Wing Commander Syal. The force described him as a "dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional." It added: "He served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty. His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy. The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude."

The Tejas crash occurred at the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions. It was the second accident involving a Tejas fighter jet in less than two years. In March last year, a Tejas jet had crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, with the pilot ejecting safely. The Tejas jet is a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is known as one of the smallest and lightest fighter jets in its class.