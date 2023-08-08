Headlines

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

Ayushmann Khurrana to take calls as Pooja in call center in Delhi NCR for Dream Girl 2 promotions

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

What is the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, passed in Parliament? How will it change India's defence system?

Facebook Messenger to drop SMS support next month

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

A BJP leader was declared dead at the hospital, but opened his eyes right in middle of his last rites, shocking his family.

IANS

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

BJP leader Mahesh Baghel had been battling an ailment for a long time now, and was declared dead by the doctors after organ failure. However, a miraculous and curious incident made Baghel open in eyes right when his family was performing his last rites.

It was nothing less than a miracle for the family of former BJP president of Agra, Mahesh Baghel, who regained consciousness while the relatives were preparing for his cremation, hours after being pronounced dead by doctors at a private hospital in the city.

At the hospital, doctors had said Baghel's organs had failed. Baghel's health had deteriorated on Sunday night, forcing family members to rush him to Pushpanjali Hospital for treatment. After preliminary investigations, doctors pronounced him dead.

On Monday, his family brought him to their residence in the Sarai Khwaja area for the last rites. It was at home that some of his kin noticed 'movement' in Baghel's body.

The BJP leader's sons, Abhishek and Ankit, recounted that upon reaching home, their father regained consciousness, surprising everyone by opening his eyes.

“My brother showed signs of life 30 minutes after he was declared dead by doctors. It is a miracle that he is alive,” Baghel's brother Lakhan Singh said.

Baghel was immediately rushed to another private hospital in New Agra, where he is currently admitted. Doctors have identified an infection in his chest, which is currently being treated.

