Decision to resume international flights in July if coronavirus behaves in 'predictable manner': Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday expressed confidence that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month.

A decision on resumption of international passenger flights will be taken in July if coronavirus behaves in a "predictable manner" and the entire aviation ecosystem and state governments are onboard, Puri said.

"I am often asked, when can you start international civil aviation? If you leave it to me, and if the ecosystem works, and if we have the predictability in terms of the behaviour of the virus, I think in the coming month we should start taking the decision. But those decisions will not be taken by the Indian civil aviation ministry," Puri said.

"We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on resuming international flights, I do not want to put a timeline here all stakeholders and passengers need to be taken into confidence," he said while addressing a webinar -- 'Reposing the Faith in Flying' -- organised by GMR group.

Centre intimated all stakeholders and passengers that the decision to resume international flights is not easy, as it requires talking to all the states in the country and the international agencies.

"Those decisions will be taken by the governments after looking at their domestic situation," he said.

"We are trying to ensure that the government of all states is ready first for international flights. Being a minister, I received many requests, suggestions and demands from the flyers to resume international flights, but this may be possible once the entire ecosystem is ready for international service," Puri said.

"We are operating many flights to abroad under Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians amid COVID-19 situations, but we are operating empty aircraft from India to Gulf country because UAE has banned the entry of many nationals including India into the country," Puri added.

Commenting upon the safety while travelling in flight, Puri said, "Air travel is more reliable with respect to travelling by bus and train."

India resumed the domestic flights operations after 60 days of coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25. India has banned all scheduled international flights from March 25 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

"Many countries are not allowing nationals other than their own and some other specific categories of people to enter their country," Puri said.

"When you start normal international operations, you will have a summer schedule or a winter schedule, and airlines will be able to take bookings from whoever is coming and no questions will be asked. That situation does not exist now," he added.

(With ANI inputs)