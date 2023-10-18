Decision to hike MSP of rabi crops 'very important': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government's decision to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of rabi crops will boost farmers' income and further strengthen the country's food security.

"Our government has taken a very important decision for small and poor farmers in this festive season," he said on X after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Modi took the decision.

Briefing media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the CCEA has approved an increase in the MSP for all mandated rabi crops for the 2024-25 marketing season.

Reacting to the Cabinet's nod to the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II, inter-state transmission system, for 13 GW renewable energy project in Ladakh, Modi said this groundbreaking project is a testament to India's commitment to "sustainable energy and reducing our carbon footprint".

"It will not only bolster our energy security but also create numerous job opportunities," he said.

