Decide on common movement policy in one week: SC to Delhi, UP, Haryana govts

As India proceeds towards the phased reopening of the country after spending more than two months in lockdown necessitated by COVID-19, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are still in two minds over opening up the borders of their respective states. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the officials of the aforementioned states to conduct a meeting over the border issue.

The top court of the country asked the state governments to arrive at a decision regarding interstate transport between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. It urged the respective governments to take a final call within a week.

The Supreme Court's order was based on the petition filed by Rohit Bhalla, a Gurugram resident, who challenged the decision to seal the borders of these three states.

In the petition, he argued that the decision to seal the borders was unconstitutional as it violated the right to travel under Article 19, and also pointed out the difficulties faced by people who wanted to visit the national capital for urgent needs.

As of now, security personnel is checking identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and Delhi-Gurugram border. Movement is allowed only for essential service providers and people with passes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that the national capital's border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will remain sealed for a week.

He said opening up the borders will incentivise people from all over the country to come to Delhi for treatment and hospitals will be overwhelmed within two days.

Meanwhile, he also asked for the public's suggestion on the matter, and mail their answers by June 5. Delhiites can send their suggestion on opening up the border to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com.

There are 12333 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, 556 people have died and 9243 people have recovered from the infection.