'Decide Monday, revoke Wednesday': Belgian PM Bart De Wever takes veiled dig at Trump and China at India-EU FTA dialogue in Mumbai

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Friday warned both arbitrary trade barriers and systematic market distortion were threats to geopolitical stability, alluding to both US President Donald Trump and China, without naming either.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Friday warned both arbitrary trade barriers and systematic market distortion were threats to geopolitical stability, alluding to both US President Donald Trump and China, without naming either.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) held at the Jio Convention Centre, De Wever criticised the growing push towards protectionism and unpredictable tariff measures.

Veiled dig at Trump and China, "you know who I mean"

“These days, more and more voices are calling for barriers to go up, for markets to shut off and for tariffs to be imposed. Some do it entirely arbitrarily. They decide something on Monday, revoke it on Wednesday and reinstate it on Saturday,” he said.

Drawing laughter and applause from the audience, De Wever added, “Your applause tells me that you all know who I am talking about.”

“I am not going to say the name, but you know who I mean. They do these things arbitrarily, without any economic logic at all, in the service of one power game after another,” he said, without naming Trump.

In an allusion to China, De Wever also warned against another form of economic pressure, saying some countries deliberately and systematically seek to distort markets. “Others take a different approach and set out deliberately and structurally to distort markets. In doing so, they inflict serious economic damage on their trading partners in order to make them dependent and turn them into vassals,” he commented.

“These two strategies, protectionism and unfair competition, put our economy and our geopolitical stability under strain and pressure,” he added.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges delegation, maritime and green hydrogen push

De Wever announced that the Port of Antwerp-Bruges will bring a full delegation to India in February next year, comprising companies and representatives from terminals, logistics, chemicals and energy. “We are not coming to discuss what we might do; we are coming to agree on what we are going to do together,” he said, signalling a push to turn the India-Belgium partnership into concrete projects as far as developing the maritime sector is concerned.

He welcomed India’s decision to open up maritime services and dredging under the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, saying it would create significant opportunities for Belgian companies. “Belgian bridge, infrastructure and dredging specialists have deepened ports all over the world, and we already have extensive experience in India. Let’s build on that,” he remarked.

De Wever also identified green hydrogen as another major area for cooperation, pointing to India’s ambitious plans to expand production and Belgium’s aim of becoming a major North-West European importer of green molecules.

Goyal pitches lab-grown diamonds, Fadnavis offers Maharashtra as demonstrative state

Meanwhile, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal called for deeper India-Belgium cooperation in the lab-grown diamond sector, including technology and certification. “Let us co-create, design. Maybe lab-grown diamonds would be a new area we should look at working together in.”

Goyal also used the diamond metaphor to underline the potential of the India-Belgium partnership. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state was ready to play a leading role in translating the India-EU FTA into concrete projects. “Antwerp is a diamond centre and Mumbai is at the heart of India’s diamond trade. We should think beyond diamonds,” Fadnavis said.

Before attending the high-level dialogue, De Wever visited the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai, becoming the first foreign prime minister to visit the facility.