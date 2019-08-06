Headlines

India

Decades old comedy of errors rectified now: TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on abrogation of Article 370

TMC MP in Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has supported the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 12:48 PM IST

Even as the Trinamool Congress is among the Opposition parties who have vehemently opposed the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, one of its lawmakers in Rajya Sabha welcomed it as a "thunderbolt" which will rectify the "decades-old comedy of errors."

TMC MP in Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has supported the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Decades old Comedy of Errors are being rectified now. It was a thunderbolt today. Many more in the offing? Change is the wheel of our national life. We are mortals. But the nation is not. We must not sing Yesterday Once More. Let it be today and tomorrow," Ray tweeted.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a union territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.
TMC, along with Congress and other Opposition parties, had opposed the Centre's decision.

The Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide ten per cent reservation to the economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir. 

