Death toll rises to 83 in Maharashtra, 63 in Gujarat due to rain-related incidents

File Photo

As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.

The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents. Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four). These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees, and collapse of structures, among others, it said.

Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane, and Mumbai did not record any fatalities since the beginning of the monsoon last month, the report said. Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10.

READ | Witness biggest Supermoon of 2022 TOMORROW, know why is it called Buck moon, when, where to watch

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Nashik district till July 14, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains for the last few days. After four straight days of downpour last week, Mumbai has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, as many as 63 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1, of these maximum 33 died due to lightning strikes. At least eight were killed due to wall collapses, drownings (16), falls of trees (5), and power pole collapse (1), the state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Monday.

READ | THIS detox water helps lose weight, build immunity, check out the recipe

A total of 10,674 citizens from Anand, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Chhotaudepur, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Narmada, and Vadodara districts were relocated by the administration; out of which 6,853 have returned home while approximately 3,821 are at the shelter homes provided by the government.

Notably, more than nine districts in Gujarat have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 48 hours, affecting almost everyone from these districts. Many people have lost their homes and belongings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation in the state. The Prime Minister has assured all necessary help, including the NDRF deployment in the rain-affected regions of the state.

(IANS and PTI)