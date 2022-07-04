Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37, 25 including 6 army personnel still missing

File Photo

On Sunday, three more bodies were recovered, bringing the total number of fatalities from the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district to 37. Meanwhile, search efforts for an additional 25 individuals were ongoing, an official said.

Heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations, he said.

Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris. Among them are 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

“Relentless effort to find the remaining six missing Territorial Army personnel and 19 civilians will continue till the last individual is found,” he said.

The Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are part of the search operations.

“The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night,” the spokesperson said.

The Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is being used to find the missing persons under the debris. A search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist the efforts, the official said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet that nine jawans from her state have died in the incident.

"Shocked to know that nine jawans of the Darjeeling hills (107 Territorial Army unit) are among the casualties in the Manipur landslide. Deeply mourn the demises and extend all solidarity and support to the next of kin. Heartfelt condolences," Banerjee said.