Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 20, CM N Biren calls 'worst incident' in state's history

Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the massive landslide that hit the Territorial Army’s Tupul yard railway construction camp in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 20, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement by the Indian Army, as many as 12 more bodies, including eight Army personnel and four civilians, were recovered during the search operation from the landslide incident site at Tupul in Manipur on Friday.

15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered from the Manipur landslide site. As per the Army's statement, the death toll in the Manipur landside reached 20.

"Mortal remains of eight more Territorial Army personnel and four more civilians were recovered during the search on July 1. So far, the bodies of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered," Indian Army stated.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations, calling the landslide the worst incident in the history of Manipur.

“It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people’s lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil,” Singh said. “The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay. The rescue operation will take 2-3 more days,” he added.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.