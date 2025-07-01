The blast occurred on Monday at the Sigachi Chemical Industry located in Pashamylaram, near Hyderabad.

The death toll in the tragic chemical factory explosion in Telangana has risen to 42 as more bodies were recovered during ongoing rescue operations. The blast occurred on Monday at the Sigachi Chemical Industry located in Pashamylaram, near Hyderabad.

The number of confirmed deaths increased rapidly from 12 on Monday night to 34 on Tuesday morning, and has now reached 42. Authorities fear the number could rise further as the final phase of rescue efforts continues, according to Hindustan Times.

“Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it… The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on,” said district Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj.

What exactly happened?

According to initial reports, a suspected reactor explosion triggered a massive fire at the chemical plant. State Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said around 90 workers were present at the factory at the time of the incident.

“The blast was so powerful that it blew up the entire industrial shed. Some workers were thrown into the air and landed nearly 100 metres away,” he said, quoting eyewitness accounts.

Soon after the explosion, rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the scene. At least 10 bodies were recovered in the early hours of the operation. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), HYDRAA, and the Telangana Fire Disaster Response department are continuing to search for survivors and recover bodies from the rubble.

What is the cause of the blast?

The exact cause of the blast is still unknown, but it is suspected to have been triggered by a chemical reaction inside the plant.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. The Governor also spoke with M. Dan Kishore, the Principal Secretary of Labour, Employment Training and Factories (LETF), and instructed him to provide all necessary support to those affected.

The state government has promised a thorough investigation and strict action if any safety violations are found.