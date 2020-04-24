Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 723; number of cases climb to 23,452: Here is statewise data

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 723 and the number of infected cases to 23,452 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 17,914 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

In the last 24 hours, 1,752 cases have been recorded across the country, the highest so far. 37 deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cases include 77 cases among foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 6,430 cases and 283 deaths. 840people have been cured and discharged in the state.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 2,624 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 112 succumbed to the disease.

Delhi has reported 2,376 cases of coronavirus with 50 deaths and 808 people have been discharged after the treatment.

Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 176 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 8 Delhi 2376 808 50 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2624 258 112 11 Haryana 272 156 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5 14 Jharkhand 55 8 3 15 Karnataka 463 150 18 16 Kerala 448 324 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1852 203 83 19 Maharashtra 6430 840 283 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 90 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 277 65 16 26 Rajasthan 1964 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20 28 Telangana 984 253 26 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 47 24 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1604 206 24 32 West Bengal 514 103 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 23452 4814 723

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

"Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19 and saved lives. The lockdown decision was timely as the around 23,000 cases in India today could have been 73,000," Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and the chairman of one of the Empowered Groups to tackle the crisis, said.

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the countryb have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.

"In last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.