Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 723; number of cases climb to 23,452: Here is statewise data
In the last 24 hours, 1,752 cases, the highest so far, and 37 deaths were recorded.
A deserted street in Kolkata during lockdown on Friday
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 723 and the number of infected cases to 23,452 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 17,914 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.
In the last 24 hours, 1,752 cases have been recorded across the country, the highest so far. 37 deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours.
The cases include 77 cases among foreign nationals.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 6,430 cases and 283 deaths. 840people have been cured and discharged in the state.
Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 2,624 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 112 succumbed to the disease.
Delhi has reported 2,376 cases of coronavirus with 50 deaths and 808 people have been discharged after the treatment.
Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|955
|145
|29
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|176
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2376
|808
|50
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2624
|258
|112
|11
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|427
|92
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|55
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|463
|150
|18
|16
|Kerala
|448
|324
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1852
|203
|83
|19
|Maharashtra
|6430
|840
|283
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|90
|33
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1964
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1683
|752
|20
|28
|Telangana
|984
|253
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|47
|24
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1604
|206
|24
|32
|West Bengal
|514
|103
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|23452
|4814
|723
A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.
"Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19 and saved lives. The lockdown decision was timely as the around 23,000 cases in India today could have been 73,000," Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and the chairman of one of the Empowered Groups to tackle the crisis, said.
The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the countryb have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.
"In last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.