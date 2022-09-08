Death threat sent to Sidhu Moose Wala's father through email was 'real', 1 held: Mansa SSP

File Photo

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Tuesday when Mansa police discovered that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu through email by the Bishnoi gang was 'real'.

Balkaur Singh, had allegedly received a death threat via email from a person named AJ Bishnoi from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In the said email, a user named 'Shooter AJ Lawrence Bishnoi Sampat Nehra group sop), threatened Sidhu's father that if he will raise his voice over the securiy cover of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria then they will kill him. "You and your son are not the owners of this country that the security will only be given to those who you want," the mail reads.

"We killed your son because he was involved in the murder of our colleagues. We haven't forgotten that Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Singh were killed in a fake encounter, and neither should you, because it all happened because of you "the email added.

Balkaur Singh returned to the country on Tuesday and filed a written complaint with the Mansa police, alleging that a threat email was sent to him for extortion reasons, putting his "life in extreme danger."

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a part of the special investigation team (SIT) looking into Moose Wala's murder, had on August 31 said that an email was sent to the official account of Moose Wala, which was forwarded to the Mansa police.

“A threat e-mail was received by Sidhu Moose Wala’s father. We took immediate action and arrested the accused from Delhi. He had sent the threat e-mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Sadar police station.

Earlier on September 1, the Delhi Police filed FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar who were allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

This was for the first time in Delhi that several gangsters have been booked under the stringent law. The act is generally used for those accused in terror cases.

In its 1,850-page chargesheet, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) alleged that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a part of a lengthy string of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.