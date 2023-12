India

Death sentences of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel commuted by Qatar’s Court of Appeal

According to the latest news, the family members of these former officials and the Indian Ambassador were also present in the court when the decision was announced.

Representational image

India achieved a big success in diplomacy as Qatar's Court of Appeal changed the death sentences of eight ex-Indian Navy officers on Thursday. According to the latest news, the family members of these former officials and the Indian Ambassador were also present in the court when the decision was announced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.