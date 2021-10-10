Death of BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence 'reaction to action': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday stirred a controversy after he said that he does not consider people, who killed BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, as culprits as they were only reacting to SUV running over the protesting farmers. He called the incident a "reaction to an action."

"The killing of two BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars mowed down four farmers is a reaction to an action. I do not consider those involved in the killings as culprits,” the BKU leader said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader present at the conference, demanded justice in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers.

"We are sad over the loss of lives, be it BJP workers or farmers. It was unfortunate and we hope justice is done,” he said, quoted news agency PTI.

He added, "Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is accused in October 3 violence, should also be removed from the government as "he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case."

It should be noted that Ashish Mishra was arrested late Saturday night from Saharanpur after 12 hours of questioning.

The SKM leader added that the farmers' group will burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight died. In the violence, four farmers died, two who died were present in the cars that were reportedly a part of a convoy of BJP workers, who came to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The other two who died were a local journalist and a driver.