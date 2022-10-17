Search icon
‘Dear friend Devendra…’: Here’s why MNS chief Raj Thackeray doesn’t want BJP to contest Andheri bypolls

In a letter written to Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray urged the BJP to not contest in the Andheri bypolls, for an unexpected reason.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File photo)

In the midst of the political tussle in Maharashtra between the two Shiv Sena factions, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray submitted an unexpected request for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the BJP not to contest the upcoming Andheri (East) bypolls 2022. The reason behind this request was unexpected but heartfelt.

In his letter addressed to Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray wrote that he has asked BJP not to field a candidate from the Andheri (East) seat in the by-elections so that Ramesh Latke’s wife Rutuja Latke from Shiv Sena can be declared the winner. It must be noted that Ramesh Latke passed away earlier this year.

Raj Thackeray addressed his letter to his “dear friend Devendra” and wrote, “I think by doing this we are paying tribute to the late representative of the people.” He further added, “To do so is also in line with the great culture of our Maharashtra. I hope you will accept my request.”

The MNS chief wrote that Ramesh Latke was a “good worker” and started his political career as a branch chief. Praising the late Shiv Sena leader, Thackeray wrote, “I am a witness to his political journey. After his death, if his wife becomes an MLA, then the soul of Ramesh will rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, BJP has not issued any formal response to the letter and has not said that it would withdraw its candidate from the Andheri (East) seat. October 17 is the last day to withdraw the candidature in the Andheri bypolls.

Murji Patel, who is the elected candidate of BJP from the Andheri seat, has said that he is ready to withdraw from the polls if the party asks him to.

