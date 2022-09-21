Lumpy outbreak in India: Virus kills 85,000 cattle, infects over 20 lakh; Know causes, symptoms and more here

File Photo

Several states in the country are dealing with a significant viral epidemic of lumpy skin disease, which has placed officials across the country on high alert; the virus has killed over 80,000 cattle in India so far. The disease is often transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps through direct contact as well as contaminated food and drink.

The illness is distinguished by the formation of nodules in the skin, which may cover the entire body of the animal, and lesions are frequently observed in the mouth and upper respiratory tract.

The disease was originally discovered in Gujarat's Kutch area in April and has since spread fast to states like as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, among others. Rajasthan is the hardest impacted state, with 600-700 cow fatalities per day, whereas other states report less than 100 cattle deaths per day.

Rajasthan had a 21% drop in milk output in August, demonstrating the severity of the outbreak. According to a Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) official, the epidemic has impacted milk production, with collection across the state cut by 5-6 lakh litre per day.

Concerning is the fact that the genome of the virus causing the present outbreak has no resemblance to worldwide genomes or to genetic sequences from previous outbreaks of the illness.

The BJP staged a demonstration in Jaipur against the state's Congress government for failing to address the issue. CM Gehlot has stressed that vaccinations for the illness must be provided by the Centre.

"I called a meeting on August 15 regarding lumpy skin disease and called the leaders of the opposition, talked to everyone, talked to the religious leaders, our priority is how to save the lives of cows from lumpy skin disease, but the central government will give the vaccines and medicines,” tweeted Gehlot.

In Maharashtra, the govt has formed a state-level task force to control the spread.



Signs and symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease

The symptoms of lumpy skin disease can include blisters on the body of cattle, trouble eating, fever, excess salivation and discharge from the eyes and nose.

Effects on Humans

As per the officials and medical experts, the disease is 'Zoonotic' which means that it cannot be transmitted to humand from animals. The officials of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), mentioned that the disease cannot be transmitted to humans based on the studies carried out so far. The doctors have also mentioned that there is no danger in consuming dairy products as the disease is zoonotic and therefore humans cannot get affected by the disease.

Prevention of Lumpy Skin Disease

The government is taking concrete measures to save the cattle and forbade the disease from spreading. To prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, strict actions and preparedness is required to be taken by he Animal Husbandary Department of the states. States are advised that requisite bipsecurity measures should be strictly enforced so that the disease does not spread to the neighbouring states.

READ| 'Like killing someone slowly': Supreme Court on hate speech on TV channels, asks why govt remaining 'mute spectator'