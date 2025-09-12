Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris leads charge as Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs to kick off campaign
India's biggest flop actor was grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister, vanished after 7 films, sister became star, she is...
Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know
Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch with Rafael Nadal connection costs more than tournament prize money
Deadly epidemic about to strike? Health ministry sounds alarm on dengue, malaria due to...
Amid legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate, Randhir Kapoor's bold statement goes viral: 'We are Kapoors, we don't need...'
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
This country Paid Rs 1.26 lakh to Indian woman after she gave births: 'Badhaai rashi on delivery'
Donald Trump's BIG statement on strained ties with India amid tariff war: 'Not an easy thing...'
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...
INDIA
Torrential rains across the country have caused widespread floods, causing massive damage to lives and properties. Both the central and state governments have stepped up disaster management measures in a bid to provide relief to flood-hit regions.
Torrential rains across the country have caused widespread floods, causing massive damage to lives and properties. Both the central and state governments have stepped up disaster management measures in a bid to provide relief to flood-hit regions. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has issued a fresh advisory to Chief Ministers, urging them to stay vigilant and prepared at both the administrative and personal levels as concerns emerge over the potential spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria in the coming months.
On Thursday, i.e., September 11, the Union Health Ministry advised all states to implement preventive measures against dengue and malaria. The advisory came after a review meeting on dengue and malaria cases in the country, chaired by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Officials present at the meeting emphasised the significance of proactive measures before the post-monsoon season.
Chief Ministers have been directed to stay vigilant, personally monitor the situation, and prepare a detailed action plan within 20 days. Local bodies, municipal corporations, and Nagar Panchayats have been asked to spread awareness among citizens on disease prevention.
In addition, government hospitals under the central government have been directed to prepare an adequate stock of medicines, testing facilities, beds, and other medical equipment. High-level meetings have been held in Delhi-NCR to discuss how to prevent the possible spread of dengue and malaria.
Heavy rains across Delhi-NCR and other cities have caused waterlogging in many areas, which in turn creates an ideal situation for mosquitoes to breed, aiding the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria.
The health ministry noted that India has made significant progress in curbing malaria cases in the past decade. Between 2015 and 2024, malaria cases dipped by 78 percent. Between 2022 and 2024, 160 districts reported no malaria cases. Furthermore, 33 states and union territories recorded fewer than one case.