Deadly epidemic about to strike? Health ministry sounds alarm on dengue, malaria due to...

Torrential rains across the country have caused widespread floods, causing massive damage to lives and properties. Both the central and state governments have stepped up disaster management measures in a bid to provide relief to flood-hit regions.

Torrential rains across the country have caused widespread floods, causing massive damage to lives and properties. Both the central and state governments have stepped up disaster management measures in a bid to provide relief to flood-hit regions. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has issued a fresh advisory to Chief Ministers, urging them to stay vigilant and prepared at both the administrative and personal levels as concerns emerge over the potential spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria in the coming months.

On Thursday, i.e., September 11, the Union Health Ministry advised all states to implement preventive measures against dengue and malaria. The advisory came after a review meeting on dengue and malaria cases in the country, chaired by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Officials present at the meeting emphasised the significance of proactive measures before the post-monsoon season.

Chief Ministers have been directed to stay vigilant, personally monitor the situation, and prepare a detailed action plan within 20 days. Local bodies, municipal corporations, and Nagar Panchayats have been asked to spread awareness among citizens on disease prevention.

In addition, government hospitals under the central government have been directed to prepare an adequate stock of medicines, testing facilities, beds, and other medical equipment. High-level meetings have been held in Delhi-NCR to discuss how to prevent the possible spread of dengue and malaria.

Heavy rains across Delhi-NCR and other cities have caused waterlogging in many areas, which in turn creates an ideal situation for mosquitoes to breed, aiding the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Significant progress in malaria cases

The health ministry noted that India has made significant progress in curbing malaria cases in the past decade. Between 2015 and 2024, malaria cases dipped by 78 percent. Between 2022 and 2024, 160 districts reported no malaria cases. Furthermore, 33 states and union territories recorded fewer than one case.