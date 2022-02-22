Deadly attack on NSG commando in UP's Etawah, farmers save his life

In Fatehpura village of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants carried out a deadly attack on a NSG commando on Sunday evening. The NSG commando has been injured in this attack. He has lodged a complaint with the police station after the incident. The commando also accused the police of negligence and supporting the miscreants.

Villagers claim the attack on the commando was done with aerial firing and sticks when they came to his rescue. Meanwhile, the victim has approached the SSP to plead for saving his life. The jawan said that a commando of the National Security Guard which gives the highest security to the country is only not safe.

The NSG commando has been attacked twice in two days including an incident of robbery which puts serious allegations on the intentions of the police.

How farmers saved NSG commando

After reaching the Etawah police headquarters, the victim, NSG commando Rajiv Bhadauria told that on Sunday evening in Fatehpura village of Bakewar police station area, along with his elder brother Sanjeev Bhadauria and nephew Shivanshu Bhadauria, the bullies of the village beat him up over a land dispute.

After which the victim Rajiv lodged a complaint in the police station Bakewar. On Monday morning when the victim was going from his village to the police station, then two dozen people surrounded and attacked the NSG command again. The miscreants not just beat him up but also fired in the air. But the farmers present in the fields saved the commando's life.

Dispute due to ancestral land

Talking to reporters, NSG commando Rajiv Bhadauria told that he is deployed for the security of the country, but no one is protecting him. The strong men of his village abuse him and his family every day due to an ancestral land. In 2016 also these people had beaten up.

Rajiv Bhadauria said that if the police cannot protect his family, then they can be compelled to take up arms. The commando has also questioned the intentions of Bakewar police.

Version of police

He told that no action was taken against the miscreants, but the Bakewar police reached the NSG commando's house and abused the family members. Regarding this whole episode, SO Bakewar said that issues keep propping up between these two parties every now and then.

According to the police, on Sunday evening there was a dispute between both the parties. Police went to the spot but none could be spotted there. On Monday again Rajiv Bhadauria informed about the quarrel, but when the police went to his house there was no trace of anything that may have happened. Rajiv Bhadauria was been called on the phone but he did not come.