India

Deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free extended; check last date, how to update

Aadhar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free. Users can now update their details for free until June 14, 2024.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

On Tuesday, the Aadhar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free. Users can now update their details for free until June 14, 2024. Earlier the deadline was set on March 14, which was also an extension to the previous deadline of December 14, 2023.

According to the official UIDAI post on X, “UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders.  This free service is available only on the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar.”


It’s important to note that the free service for updating Aadhaar card details is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. For those who wish to update via the physical Aadhaar centres, will be charged Rs 50 to update their details. 

Here’s how to update your Aadhaar card details for free:

  • Visit the official Aadhar website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/, and log in using your Aadhaar number and one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number
  • Check if your current documents are correct. If they are, click on the box, ' I verify that the above details are correct'.
  • If they are incorrect, follow these steps, and choose the type of identity document from the drop-down list.
  • Make sure that you upload the selected document in either PNG, JPEG, or PDF format, with a file size of less than 2 MB.
  • Select the address document from the drop-down list.
  • Upload the address document in either PNG, JPEG, or PDF format, with a file size of less than 2 MB.
  • Click on 'Submit' to confirm your documents.
