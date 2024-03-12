Deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free extended; check last date, how to update

On Tuesday, the Aadhar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar card details for free. Users can now update their details for free until June 14, 2024. Earlier the deadline was set on March 14, which was also an extension to the previous deadline of December 14, 2023.

According to the official UIDAI post on X, “UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. This free service is available only on the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar.”

It’s important to note that the free service for updating Aadhaar card details is being offered only on the myAadhaar portal. For those who wish to update via the physical Aadhaar centres, will be charged Rs 50 to update their details.

Here’s how to update your Aadhaar card details for free: