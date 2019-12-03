Dead rat found in midday meal in Muzaffarnagar school, nine students admitted to hospital

At least nine students of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar fell sick after a dead rat was found in the midday meal served to them on Tuesday.

The district administration has blacklisted the NGO that supplied the food and has also ordered an FIR for the incident at Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area.

The students were served dal-rice as per menu of Tuesday. As the food was being served, some students spotted the dead rat in the midday meal and many of them then started complaining of uneasiness, sources told Zee Media.

The affected students were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selva Kumari immediately rushed to the school after hearing the news and ordered the police to register an FIR against the NGO. The midday meal at the school is supplied by a Hapur-based organisation called the Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti.

State Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said the NGO has been blacklisted and an FIR has been filed.

"According to a preliminary inquiry, meals there are supplied by an NGO. We have blacklisted the NGO and FIR has been filed," Dwivedi said, adding that further action will be taken after completion of the inquiry.