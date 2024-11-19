After a man in Bihar's Patna succumbed to bullet injury, his left eye went missing as his body was placed on a bed in the hospital.

In a shocking event, a dead man's left eye went missing as his body was placed in a hospital in Patna, Bihar. Having sustained a bullet injury, the man was rushed to the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), where he succumbed to the injury.

While the grief-stricken family has accused the hospital authorities of gouging out the eye, the latter has claimed that "it was eaten off by rats".

The man, identified as Fantus Kumar, was admitted in the ICU ward on Thursday, i.e., November 14. However, he died the next night.

While the family stayed near his body, they left around 1 a.m. When they returned, they discovered that the left eye of the man had been missing. How can they be so negligent? Either someone from the hospital conspired with the people who shot him or the hospital is involved in some business of taking people's eyes out," Kumar's brother-in-law told NDTV.

CCTV cameras being examined

Following the incident, the police have launched a probe into the matter and are examining the CCTV cameras around the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, NMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Vinod Kumar Singh told NDTV that an investigation is on to determine how the eye went missing, but also said that it "might have been eaten off by rats".

"Fantus Kumar was admitted to the ICU after suffering a firearm injury. He was operated upon and the bullet was removed, but he died at 8:55 pm on Friday. His family was with him till 1 am and they informed us at 5 am that his left eye was missing. We are trying to look into what has happened. An FIR has been filed," he said.