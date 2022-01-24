Headlines

DDRF provides Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims

The Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF) has transferred a one-time fund to 21,914 families of Covid-19 victims.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 09:24 PM IST

Some respite for families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 in Delhi.  The Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF) has transferred a one-time fund of Rs 50,000 to 21,914 families of Covid-19 victims. Earlier, the government provided financial aid of Rs 50,000 to grieving families as part of the 'Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'.

According to a government official, a total of 25,586 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Delhi since the pandemic began. While 21,914 families have received the one-time ex-gratia, remaining applications are still under process.

Based on a PTI report, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released an additional amount of Rs 100 crore to eleven districts for giving ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims. This is besides the Rs 100 crore sum that was released to districts in the beginning of this month.

What is Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana?

Under the Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana, the Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government gives a financial aid of Rs 2,500 to the dependent families who succumbed to the Covid-19 virus.

The monthly financial aid is disbursed to families who lost their sole breadwinner and to children orphaned after losing parents due to Covid-19.

Who will get the ex-gratia amount?

Children orphaned due to Covid-19

Children who didn’t have one of their parents and lost the other one due to Covid-19.

The amount of Rs 50,000 is provided to family of each Covid-19 victim.

How to file an application for ex-gratia?

Those who wish to get Covid-19 death-related ex-gratia assistance must apply to the concerned district magistrate in GNCT of Delhi.

On receiving the applications, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or the district administration releases funds directly to the beneficiary.  

Notably, all families who received Rs 50,000 under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna do not need to file a fresh application.

 

