DDMA bars public procession on Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram in view of COVID-19

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued guidelines to the District Magistrates (DMs) ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram. While no idol of Lord Ganesha will be set up in public places on Ganesh Chaturthi, no permission will be granted for procession during Muharram, the DDMA informed in its order.

"The public shall be encouraged to celebrate the same at their homes and not at public places at this time of COVID-19 pandemic," the DDMA stated.

DMs and District DCPs shall convene meetings with community leaders before every such occasion which has the possibility of a large congregation, to get their cooperation to maintain the law and order and harmony and also to sensitise public for compliance of the guidelines issued for combating COVID-19 by the government.

Sufficient police force shall be deployed in all community sensitive areas and in containment zones throughout the NCT of Delhi, the DDMA stated. The DMs have been asked to ensure that the crowd does not gather in any religious/social place in any manner.

"All necessary arrangements should be made for checking during the festivals at all public places, bus stands, railway stations, and religious places in NCT of Delhi," the order stated.

"Due arrangements be made for the deployment of dog squad, anti-terrorist squads and bomb disposal teams for intensive search and checking at religious/public places as per requirement," it added.

Strict compliance of the Motor Vehicle Act will be ensured during the festival time and special attention will be given to anti-social elements and rumour mongers.

There shall not be any demonstration of weapons/arms in any form. Strict legal action will be taken against the person(s) found in possession of the same, the DDMA said.

"Section 144 (CrPC) shall be imposed wherever required, and police authorities shall ensure implementation of the same. All enforcement authorities should be properly briefed about strict implementation of the guidelines, one day before every festival," it added.